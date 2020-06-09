Clarkson University plans to welcome students back to campus in August

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University has rolled out a tentative plan to bring students back to campus for the school’s fall semester.
While some different scenarios continue to be reviewed, a base plan has been set forth by Clarkson University.
Clarkson plans to welcome students back to its main campus in Potsdam and Schenectady campus in August 2020. The Beacon Institute for Rivers & Estuaries will open later in the semester.
In-person instruction will begin a couple weeks earlier than usual. Classes will resume on Monday, August 17, with first year students arriving Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 14. Final exams will conclude before the Thanksgiving holiday. At this point Clarkson University is anticipating a normal spring semester.
The school says moving their academic calendar up avoids the traditional flu season, takes advantage of warmer weather for outdoor learning and open-air classrooms, and gives families more quality time during the holiday season.
Clarkson University also says they will work to make plans with students whose vacations or field work plans intersect with the pushed up semester.
Alternatives to fall breaks will be offered. Clarkson University asks all students to remain in the North Country for the duration of the fall semester to limit spread of COVID-19.
The school will also limit visitors and large gatherings on campus based on guidelines from the state. Clarkson University looks to host virtual events in place of events such as career fairs and Family Weekend.
Sports teams are moving forward and evaluating the best ways to hold their fall and winter seasons in a safe and healthy manner. Students in winter sports could be expected to remain on campus during the December-January term, with a brief holiday.
The school is also considering other methods to decrease the number of interactions among students in the fall semester. Among these options include pre-ordering and pick-up dining options and a reduction in buffet options, 20 minutes between scheduled classes, and offering students masks in their welcome packages.
Clarkson is asking for your input on the outline of the base plan for the Potsdam campus.
For more details and the latest in Clarkson University’s plan for reopening, visit their site.
