Cobb endorsed by former congressman

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Democrat in the 21st Congressional District race has been endorsed by a former congressman for the region.
Bill Owens endorsed Tedra Cobb Tuesday.
Owens says Cobb has dedicated her life to serving her community and is formidable opponent.
Cobb is running against Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik.
"When the North Country votes this November they have a clear choice: Elise Stefanik who has become Party focused ignoring the concerns of a large portion of her constituents or they can choose Tedra who worked across the aisle to pass a tough ethics law, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, and to help struggling families with home heating assistance. For me, the choice is clear," said Owens.
Owens, a Democrat, served as the north country’s congressman from 2009 to 2015. He did not seek reelection in 2014.
