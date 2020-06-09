DPAO cancels 2020 Summer Concert Series

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization has canceled its 2020 Summer Concert Series due to COVID-19.
The DPAO said "it would be nearly impossible to provide safety to all concerned who would be attending our concerts - patrons, artists, volunteers, staff and our community."
Officials said plans are already underway to book top name entertainment for the DPAO 2021 Summer Concert Series.
Two shows that are not part of the DPAO 2020 Summer Concert Series are still under consideration.
DPAO’s Rock & Roll Oldies Show in September and Fall Show in October are still “on hold” and a decision will be made in the coming months on whether or not these events can be held.
