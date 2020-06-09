FOX Announced Next Season’s Prime-Time Line-up

THE MASKED SINGER is the #1 show on television, drawing a massive audience of nearly 30 million viewers across platforms in its post-Super Bowl Season Three premiere. The singing competition series features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. Season Four of THE MASKED SINGER premieres this fall.