Free online workshops at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering free online workshops.
Technical specialist Whitney Cockrill says the workshops are available to anyone and everyone.
Watch the video for her 7 News This Morning interview.
Each course is about 24 hours long and you can take up to three months to complete it.
Available are workshops on professional development, business, and personal growth.
You can find the courses and find out more about them at sunyjefferson.edu/onlinetraining. You can also email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.
