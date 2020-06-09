Governor unveils new coronavirus tracking ‘dashboard’

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WWNY) - With all parts of the state in one phase of reopening or another, it’s time to keep a closer eye on positive COVID-19 cases.
At his briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a new online “dashboard” that shows changes in positive cases on a day-to-day basis.
The new dashboard breaks the numbers down by region and by county.
The idea, the governor said, is for local elected officials and the public to use the dashboard to keep an eye on the numbers so they can tell if there are any spikes or hotspots of infections in their communities.
“The question now is, could there be a spike in the rate of transmission upon reopening,” he said.
Cuomo said the number of deaths from the coronavirus is so low, it is no longer a reliable benchmark to gauge the spread of the disease.
But, he said, the day-to-day testing is.
“You look at that day-to-day testing number, you will know on a day-to-day basis what is happening,” he said, “and that’s what elected officials should start looking at and that’s what citizens should start looking at.”
When those positive tests pop up, he said, that’s when officials start tracing each person’s contacts to see where the infection came from.
