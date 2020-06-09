Graham considers interim city manager post in Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Former Watertown Mayor Jeff Graham could become the interim Ogdensburg city manager.
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly tells 7 News that Graham has been asked to fill in for the rest of the year.
Current City Manager Sarah Purdy has been put on administrative leave until she retires at the end of the month.
Right now City Planner Andrea Smith is filling in.
Graham told 7 News that he is considering the interim position, but has not decided.
He said he will help any way he can even if he doesn't become the interim city manager because he has 20 years experience with a city manger run government.
Any appointment of Graham would require a majority vote by the Ogdensburg City Council.
Mayor Skelly says Graham would be an ideal fit because he is not afraid to take on difficult choices and could help in the search for a permanent city manager.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.