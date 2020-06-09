Henry James Boyd, Sr., 69, of Ogdensburg

Henry is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Kim) Boyd of Ocala, FL; two daughters, Jodi Harper and Rebecca Boyd, both of Ogdensburg, NY; step-sons, Emerson Marshall of Kuwait and Kendall Marshall of Buffalo, NY; his four children, Henry Boyd Jr, Eric Boyd, and Angela Lawson of North Carolina and Alesia Boyd of South Carolina. Henry had many grandchildren. Madelyn Jean Boyd, Ogdensburg and Justin Bradley, North Carolina were the last he got to spend time with. Henry is also survived by his sisters, Betty Jones of North Carolina, Mary Louise Boyd of North Carolina, and Vernell Gadson of Maryland; a brother in Law, Tom Douglas and sister in law, Hassie (Donnie) McCarney of Ogdensburg and sister in law, Carrie (Bob) Pratt of Massena. Henry had many nieces and nephews, to name a few - Douglas McCarney and his companion, Kristina Barton, Patrick McCarney, Katelyn McCarney, and Nathan McCarney, Robert Pratt II and James Pratt, Alyssa Douglas, as well as great nephews, Jacob Lafave and Alexander McCarney and two great nieces, Haile Pratt and Kayla McCarney who all had a special place in his heart. He is also survived by his good friends Michael Gebo and Howard Thompson, as well as Sarah Duvall, who he loved like a daughter. He is predeceased by four sisters and two brothers.