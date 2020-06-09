A hot, muggy day with hazy sunshine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be hazy, hot and humid Tuesday.
Skies will be mostly sunny in Jefferson and Lewis counties. St. Lawrence County will have a few passing showers in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
It will be humid and in the 60s overnight.
Wednesday will be hotter and more humid with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a small chance of morning showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s on Friday.
There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s both days.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
