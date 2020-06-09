Hundreds march against racism in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chanting could be heard on the streets of Lowville Monday as hundreds of people of all ages and races peacefully protested.
Many of them held signs with phrases such as "silence is violence” and “hate has no home here."
“I just felt like I had to speak up, I had to say something and educate myself and hopefully educate my students when I see them,” Liz Lorentzsen said.
Marchers took a stand against systemic racism, police brutality, and the death of George Floyd, remembering him by kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the same amount of time a former Minneapolis police officer, who is now charged with murder, knelt on Floyd’s neck.
“We felt disgusted and outraged,” protest organizer Gabriella Frappier said. “We felt that organizing something like this in our small town would be a really good way to make positive change.”
Some say change and awareness is needed.
“My son is biracial and the events happening right now in the world are really scary for me,” Holly Durham said. “I think it is too easy for us in our small, rural area to forget that we have biracial children, that we have African American children, that we have racist problems in our area, in our schools.”
Others say they hope the protest will help start conversation and dialogue.
“I hope that people will reflect and see what is happening and get a sense of what is going on and have empathy and continue to come out and support and know that black lives matter, too,” Audrey Clements said.
At the end of the day people who marched said they felt a sense of hope and that they were using their voices to do the right thing.
