John H. Helmer, Jr., 69, of Plessis

PLESSIS, N.Y. (WWNY) - John H. Helmer, Jr., 69, lifelong resident of Plessis, NY, passed away peacefully at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Christine Helmer, Saturday, June 6, 2020, while under their care and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, September 23, 1950, the eldest son of John H., Sr. and Lillian G. Streeter Helmer.
John attended the school then, in Plessis and continued his education at Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay, NY.
For years he was employed by GLF/Agway Feed Company, Plessis, NY, H.Chalk and Son, Alexandria Bay, and Wellesley Island State Parks, Wellesley Island, NY, retiring in 2018.
John was very active with the Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Jefferson County Fire Police Association, retiring from Fishers Landing Fire Department in 2020, with more than 50 years of service, respectfully, due to ill health.
Always trying to assist anybody with a project. He enjoyed fishing, hunting in the Adirondack region, raising a garden, listening to oldie music, his biggest passion was working on small engines. He also enjoyed trying to make one laugh whenever he could.
John is survived by four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Thomas J. Helmer, Calcium, NY, Karl D. and Linda Helmer, Watertown, NY, Joseph M. and Christine Helmer, Redwood, NY and Timothy G. Helmer, Plessis, NY; several nieces and nephews.
Respecting his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
For the friends he made throughout his life, he wishes to say, “thank you”.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com
