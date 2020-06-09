Man accused of crack possession in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of possessing crack cocaine packaged for sale.
Ogdensburg police say they were investigating a report of narcotics-related foot and vehicle traffic in the 500 block of Lafayette Street when they allegedly found 36 year old Sean Young in possession of a quantity of the drug.
Young was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned in Ogdensburg city court, and sent to St. Lawrence Cunty jail without bail.
