NCAC Call out to Artists for Online Gallery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Press Release detailing the new online Gallery:
Hello NCAC Artists,During this time of pause, many ideas are being considered to enhance what North Country Arts Council can provide to you as a creator. One initiative we are planning is an online gallery on the NCAC website with items for sale. Online sales opportunities seem to be a perfect option in this time of isolation and limited travel. The following will apply for the online gallery.
- A limit of 5 pieces of artwork will be accepted for display and sale online.
- The online gallery will sell the work of locally connected artists on a consignment basis. Sales will result in the artist receiving 70% of the sales price with NCAC garnering the remaining 30%*.
- It will be the Artist’s responsibility to notify the NCAC Online Gallery Chairperson immediately if any piece is no longer available so that it can be removed from the online gallery.
- Artists will be notified if work is sold online and it will be the artists’ responsibility to make shipping or pick up arrangements of the piece. Once the purchaser has notified NCAC of receipt of the work, artist payment will be calculated.
- Payments for any sold work will be collected by NCAC and Artists income will be distributed monthly after the second week of the month.
If you are interested in showing work for sale please email bluedelft@aol.com and provide the following information.Artist’s Name, Address, Email, a short Bio and Artist Statement
- Information about each piece:
- Name or Title
- Short blurb about the piece. Possibly the medium used, process or about the subject. Can be as short as one line.
- Price
- A decent resolution photo of the piece ATTACHED TO THE EMAIL.
I look forward to adding your work to the NCAC Online Gallery at nnyart.org.Laura OakesOnline Gallery Chairpersonbluedelft@aol.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.