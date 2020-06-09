No new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In Jefferson County the total number of confirmed cases remains at 76.
Officials said that all but 3 people have recovered from the virus.
One person is hospitalized.
There were 214 people in precautionary quarantine, 40 in mandatory quarantine and 2 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 5,672 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
In St. Lawrence County, the total number of confirmed positive cases to date remains at 209.
Officials said 201 people have been released from isolation.
Two people are currently hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, 12,421 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
