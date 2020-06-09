Ogdensburg City Council argues over phone calls to lawyer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There's another dustup involving the Ogdensburg City Council. This time it's over phone calls to the city's lawyer.
When can someone call the lawyer? And what to do with his answers? Ogdensburg City Council batted those questions around in fiery exchanges Monday night.
“That's, that's what happened,” said William Dillabough, city councilor.
“You don't have to apologize to me. Like I said, 'I could care less,'” said Mike Powers, city councilor. “Okay. Please. Please,” said Mike Skelly, mayor.
Councilors argued over whether answers the city's lawyer gives to individual councilors be shared with all of them.
“I just want to see transparency. Over and over again in the meeting last night I said, 'That's the issue: transparency or secrecy,'” said Dan Skamperle, city councilor.
Skelly says the council's old guard will only use the lawyer's answers to thwart the big changes he has planned for the city.
“They've had their way a long time and they don't have their way now,” he said.
Skelly and his allies also say the lawyer should be called only when a majority of the council wants that. His three opponents say that will freeze them out of the process.
“Basically we have a four-guy majority, basically dictating to the lawyer what they want him to do,” said Skamperle.
City lawyer Scott Goldie at Monday's meeting said he's in favor of his answers being shared.
As to a majority consensus needed to contact him, he said that's up to the council.
Nothing was resolved on the issue.
In other news, the city council voted unanimously Monday night to allow restaurants and cafes to have chairs and tables placed on sidewalks.
So the council can work together on some issues. But it obviously remains deeply divided on others.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.