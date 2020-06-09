Parade celebrates 90th birthday of retired trooper, veteran

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was an unforgettable day for a Watertown man who had a big reason to celebrate.
Jim Keohane turned 90 Tuesday and celebrated the milestone with his closest family.
Keohane, a Korean War veteran and retired state trooper, was surprised with a drive-by parade.
He celebrated with signs made by his grandchildren, balloons, pizza and cupcakes.
Some family even drove hundreds of miles just to be there on Jim's special day.
"It's worth it, and you know, 10 hours on the road and in a few hours it'll be 10 hours back, but it's so worth it to be with my dad," said John Keohane, Jim's son.
For someone who spent their whole life serving our country, Keohane’s family says now it’s time to give back to him.
