Proposed state law would save Watertown $3M on second city courtroom

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two state lawmakers have proposed legislation that could save the city of Watertown from having to pay $3 million for a second city court room - a project that's an unfunded state mandate.
State Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and Senator Patty Ritchie each have introduced a 'home rule' law, that if passed, would reduce the number of Watertown city judges from two to one full-timer and a part-timer.
"I think it's great. I think that it's the direction that we need to move in and move back to what we had. That way we can avoid the huge cost of the court expansion in the city that is not needed. It's absolutely unfair to the city taxpayer," said Mayor Jeff Smith.
City council asked state officials for help in May.
With City Court Judge Eugene Renzi running for Surrogate's Court judge, city officials plan to take advantage of the vacancy and try to save $3 million.
"It's up to me to appoint someone for that next year if I want to and at this point I wouldn't, so they couldn't say we are out of compliance. We have one courtroom we only want one judge," said Smith.
In a statement Ritchie said, "I am hopeful through this legislation we can provide the city of Watertown and its taxpayers with desperately needed relief."
Meanwhile, Administrative Judge James Murphy says his position has not changed and that the city needs two courtrooms. He also says he plans to send a report to the chief administrative judge soon about the city's stance. Smith says the two have not spoken in months.
"We offered a compromise, we offered a proposal and he flat out refused every aspect of it," said Smith.
On Monday, city council is expected to pass a resolution in support of both the Senate and Assembly bills.
