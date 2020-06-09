Richard D. Reed, 71, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard D. Reed, 71, Sand Road, Mannsville passed away at home on June 6, 2020.
Richard was born in the Town of Henderson on December 3, 1948 to the late Bernard and Eva Towles Reed. He graduated from Henderson Central School in 1966. He worked for Leo Rayhill Company before starting his own roofing business.
He is survived by a son, David (Jackie) Reed, Columbia, Missouri; a daughter, Christine Manchester, Baldwinsville, NY; 4 brothers, Robert (Peggy) Reed, Memphis, Tenn; Jacob Reed, Statesville, NC; James (Claudia) Reed, Fla; John Reed, Central Square, NY; 4 sisters, Patricia Aubin, Jordan, NY; Judy Rohde, Ellisburg, NY; Peggy (Tony) Liepke, Central Square, NY; and Linda Reed, Adams, NY. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie who passed away in 1949 shortly after birth.
There will be a private graveside service held in the Woodside Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
