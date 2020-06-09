State Legislature moves forward with police reforms

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would allow charges to be brought against police officers for serious injuries or deaths caused by chokeholds.
The Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act establishes the crime of "aggravated strangulation" to be enforced when an officer is accused of using a chokehold or similar restraint.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign the bill into law this week.
Lawmakers are also poised to overhaul a decades-old law protecting police disciplinary records that has long been among the nation's most secretive.
The Democrat-led Legislature plans to pass a repeal of the law as part of a series of changes along with the anti-chokehold law.
Cuomo said he intends to sign the legislation and that police officers deserve the same scrutiny as other government employees, like teachers.
Police unions say releasing such records could jeopardize officers’ safety and allow even frivolous claims to damage their reputations.
