State releases guidelines for phase 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The guidelines are out for food service and personal care businesses, which are set to open under phase three of the state’s region-based reopening plan.
None of the regions in phase two have been given the go-ahead to move into phase three, although regional officials expect that to happen Friday.
Under phase three, restaurants will be allowed to seat customers inside, although at 50 percent of their capacities. Restaurants were allowed to open to outside dining last week.
Whether inside or outside, tables have to be six feet apart and customers must wear face coverings unless they’re seated.
Also allowed to reopen in phase are what state officials are calling “non-hair-related personal care businesses and services.”
They include tattoo and piercing parlors, massage therapy, tanning salons, nail salons, and spas.
Barbershops and hair salons were allowed to open in phase two.
