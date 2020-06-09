Truck overturns, spills 2,100 gallons of fuel

June 9, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 2:31 PM

TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - According to state police, a portion of Route 178 in the town of Adams is closed to traffic due to a tractor trailer rollover and fuel spill.

The highway is closed between Cobbville Road and County Route 77.

A photo posted to the New York State Police Twitter page shows an E&V Energy truck on its roof.

Police said 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled and will take about 4 hours to clean up.

