Truck overturns, spills 2,100 gallons of fuel

TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - According to state police, a portion of Route 178 in the town of Adams is closed to traffic due to a tractor trailer rollover and fuel spill.
The highway is closed between Cobbville Road and County Route 77.
A photo posted to the New York State Police Twitter page shows an E&V Energy truck on its roof.
Police said 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled and will take about 4 hours to clean up.
7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.
