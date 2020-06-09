What on earth happened to this tree?

TOWN OF HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’ve passed through the town of Henderson on Route 178 lately, you might have seen a small tree shrouded in webs.
It looks weird, even in broad daylight.
But, Sue Gwise from Cornell Cooperative Extension says there's nothing supernatural at work here. It's a bug.
"I think it's the euonymus caterpillar. It does produce a lot of webbing," said Gwise, horticulture educator.
But even knowing what the cause is, it doesn't quite take away from actually seeing the thing.
"I've heard about it, I've seen photographs, but I've been with extension for 20 years and I've never seen anything that's this dramatic," said Gwise.
She says the webbing is the euonymus caterpillars's home and they eat the leaves of euonymus trees like the one in Henderson.
"This particular tree is probably what's called an eastern wahoo," said Gwise.
Gwise says the shrub has been decimated by the caterpillars, but she says the caterpillars shouldn't harm other plants.
"They aren't going to go and attack people's roses or trees, or even the grass here, the webbing on the grass. They're not even eating the grass. They're going to just be able to eat the euonymus species," said Gwise.
Unfortunately, Gwise says the tree might have seen its last days.
"This one is pretty decimated. It's probably not going to come back," said Gwise.
But this shouldn't be a cause for concern.
“This seems to be pretty isolated in this field. Like I said, I haven’t seen it anywhere else. So, I don’t think people need to be concerned. It’s just kind of one of those strange things that Mother Nature throws at us once in a while,” said Gwise.
