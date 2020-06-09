William D. Demo, 83, of Brasher Falls

During this period he was involved in the construction of 2 Sewer District projects in Brasher Falls; the establishment of the Helena Water District; formation of the Brasher Iron Works Street Light District; Town Board representative on the Brasher-Stockholm Recreation Commission since its beginning and a leader of many fund raising activities; pioneer who worked to bring cable TV to the Town of Brasher; Brasher representative on the BHLS Health Center Board of Directors, all but one years from its origin; Chairman of Quad Town Senior Citizens Board of Directors who distribute the funds budgeted by the 4 towns for their senior citizen’s programs; the construction of the new town hall; and the construction of the new Town Garage in 2013-2014.