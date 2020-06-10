Back & ready to rev: Lowville tradition makes a comeback

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - William Houppert showed off his classic street car at the Lowville American Legion Tuesday.
“It's a 1971 426 hemi Challenger,” he said.
“We couldn’t take it no more,” car show organizer Rod Tyrrell said. “It’s beautiful weather and there’s been no car shows going on and we decided it’s time."
A car show every Tuesday at the Legion has been a decade-long tradition. Usually the weekly show starts around Memorial Day.
The states “pause” order pushed the starting line back. But these folks say they were itching to get out.
“It's great, I mean, quite frankly, we didn't anticipate these kinds of numbers," Legion Commander Lee Hinkleman said.
It doesn’t matter what car you drive. Anyone’s welcome to join.
“Anybody with a car, truck, motorcycle, rat rod -- everybody’s welcome,” Tyrrell said.
And if you have a car like Houppert’s, you could be sitting on a million dollars or so in what it could be worth today.
“There’s a possibility that this could have been the last 426 hemi car of any make or model built,” he said. “It’s the first new car I ever bought and as long as I’m alive, I’m going to own it.”
Every Tuesday evening from now until Labor Day, you can expect these cars, and their history, to be in Lowville.
