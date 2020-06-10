Central New York Playhouse Cabaret Series

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
One of the region’s most prolific and honored Community Theater groups, isn’t going to make you suffer in the dark, they are bringing theater to you, to all of us, Starting this Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 pm
From CNY Playhouse
We're SO excited to announce a new cabaret series for the month of June thanks to the hard work of Zach and Erica Moser.
Each cabaret features many of your favorite CNYP performers. These cabarets are free, but we encourage you to make a small donation in lieu of purchasing a ticket to ensure that these performers have an in-person home to return to when we're able to open again. (cnyplayhouse.org/donation)
Our first cabaret premieres this Saturday and features classic Broadway favorites.
Please consider donating – Link above- CNY Playhouse consistently brings quality theater to Central New York.
