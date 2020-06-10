Corleen “Kwaroniotani” Jackson, 48, of Akwesasne

Corleen was a gifted family event coordinator, and was especially known for the way she cared for her entire family and always made sure no one left on an empty stomach. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and her Sunday Football gatherings were a site to be seen with food and laughter. She will always be remembered for bringing friends and family together as often as she could. Corleen loved to spend time with her grandchildren spoiling them with gifts, hugs ,kisses, and adventures. Corleen treasured her Corvette, “Svettelana”. A woman of self-care, she made time to relax by tanning or adding to her well-known shoe collection. Corleen knew how to enter and command the attention of any room. Her light will be missed and celebrated by all that were lucky enough to know her.