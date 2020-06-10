Corleen “Kwaroniotani” Jackson, 48, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Corleen “Kwaroniotani” Jackson (48), a devoted mother, grandmother, godmother, sister, daughter, and friend peacefully passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the Upstate University Hospital after a lengthy illness. Her spirit is free and her body no longer in pain.
Corleen was born September 5, 1971 in Cornwall at Hotel Dieu Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Elwin (Jo-Jo) Jackson and Doreen (Bero) Delormier. She shared a previous marriage with Allan Jacco, father to her three daughters, and more recently shared a fond companionship with James Tracey Francis.
Corleen is survived by her loving children - Kaylee, Haylee, and Shaylan Jacco (Jacob); loving siblings - Deanne (Elliott), Nathan (Nichele), and Mindy (Dave); cherished grandchildren – Teiohsontathe, Teiotenhariio, and Kawisatens; maternal grandmother – Ellen Gray-Leckner; godparents - Mike and Ruth Devine; and her godchildren - Kuyra Chaussi, Michael Joey Delormier, Ohontsiiosta Bigtree, Aaron White, Isaac Jocko, and Cheyanna Sylvester. Corleen is also survived by her closest friends and cousins whom she considered to be her family.
Corleen is predeceased by: stepfather, Frank Delormier; maternal grandparents, John A. and Annie L. (Laughing) Bero; and paternal grandparents, John and Annie (Lafrance) Jackson.
Corleen was a former employee at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. She served as a receptionist, Deputy Tribal Clerk, and Tribal Clerk between the years of 2000-2015. She served our community with love, compassion and dignity, and always went above and beyond for everyone.
Corleen was a gifted family event coordinator, and was especially known for the way she cared for her entire family and always made sure no one left on an empty stomach. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and her Sunday Football gatherings were a site to be seen with food and laughter. She will always be remembered for bringing friends and family together as often as she could. Corleen loved to spend time with her grandchildren spoiling them with gifts, hugs ,kisses, and adventures. Corleen treasured her Corvette, “Svettelana”. A woman of self-care, she made time to relax by tanning or adding to her well-known shoe collection. Corleen knew how to enter and command the attention of any room. Her light will be missed and celebrated by all that were lucky enough to know her.
In accordance with the current health restrictions, attendance-controlled viewing will begin on Saturday at 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena NY. Funeral Services will be held privately. Those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing and use of facial coverings.
