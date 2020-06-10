Cristy A. (Chris) Barnhart, 75, Three Mile Bay

He was 50-year member of the UA Local No. 7 Plumbers and Steamfitters and worked for Campito Plumbing & Heating, Inc. in Latham for his entire career, retiring in 2001. Cristy loved fishing and boating, and after retirement, moved to Chaumont Bay on Lake Ontario – always chasing after that elusive “big one”. As a keen fisherman he taught his boys Shaun and Jeff at an early age, and regularly spent happy times on the lake with them. Cristy was also passing this tradition onto his beloved granddaughter, Olivia. He so enjoyed his 2 large vegetable gardens and started most of his plants from seed. Nothing though, compared to the love he had for his family. He was a hard worker throughout his life, always busy even through retirement – he rarely let a day go by which wasn’t filled with projects, and he lived the way he wanted right to the end. He had a witty sense of humor and a prevailing kindness which touched all of his friends and family.