THREE MILE BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cristy A. (Chris) Barnhart, 75, Three Mile Bay, passed from this earth and entered eternal life on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY with his loving wife at his side. Cristy was born February 24, 1945, in Albany, NY to the late Harry and Victoria Laska Barnhart. He grew up in Castleton, NY and graduated from Maple Hill High School class of 1964.
After high school, Cristy served his country as a shipfitter/welder aboard the USS Montrose an attack transport of the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in June of 1968 and on returning home to Castleton he met his wife-to-be, Patricia (Patti) Bortle. From the moment they met, they knew they were meant for each other. On Valentine’s Day, 6 months to the day after meeting, he asked her to be his wife. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year.
He was 50-year member of the UA Local No. 7 Plumbers and Steamfitters and worked for Campito Plumbing & Heating, Inc. in Latham for his entire career, retiring in 2001. Cristy loved fishing and boating, and after retirement, moved to Chaumont Bay on Lake Ontario – always chasing after that elusive “big one”. As a keen fisherman he taught his boys Shaun and Jeff at an early age, and regularly spent happy times on the lake with them. Cristy was also passing this tradition onto his beloved granddaughter, Olivia. He so enjoyed his 2 large vegetable gardens and started most of his plants from seed. Nothing though, compared to the love he had for his family. He was a hard worker throughout his life, always busy even through retirement – he rarely let a day go by which wasn’t filled with projects, and he lived the way he wanted right to the end. He had a witty sense of humor and a prevailing kindness which touched all of his friends and family.
He belonged to the Castleton VFW Post 7337 for 44 years and the Niskayuna American Legion Post 1092 for 45 years. In addition to his wife of 50 years, Patti, he is survived by his sons Shaun (Tammie) Barnhart of Slingerlands NY and Jeff (Jacqueline) Barnhart of Edinburgh, Scotland and his most precious granddaughter Olivia Barnhart, the apple of his eye. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Roger Barnhart and sister-in-law Margie Hogan Barnhart.
Special thanks to the nursing staff of the Progressive Care Unit at Samaritan Medical Center for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Cristy. Donations, if desired, to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or LUNGevity Foundation, Breathe Deep Albany, Team Barnhart, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Suite 700, Chicago, IL, 60604 would be appreciated. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
