OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eva Ross, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, under the care of hospice. Per her request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Eva is survived her children, John Ross and his wife, Sharon, of Lisbon, NY, Judy Hutchcroft and her husband, Gary, of Prescott, CA, Earl Ross of Naples, FL, Francis Ross of Bonita, FL, Jaime Ross and his wife, Kathy, of Naples, FL; a niece, Dorsey Price and her husband, Steven, of De Peyster, NY; two great nephews, Alex and Adam Price of De Peyster, NY; a step sister, Barbara Pvirre of Boca Raton, FL and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a sister, Sue Ann Holmes; a step sister, Elizabeth J. Premo and a step brother, Donald J. Pvirre. Eva was born on September 27, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John Sovie and Dorthy Ladouceur Pvirre. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Eva was an independent home healthcare aide in De Peyster for many years. Eva enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo. Donations may be made in Eva’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.