Expect Watertown pools to stay closed this summer, city works to open splash pad

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On a hot day like Wednesday, people usually turn to city and community pools to cool off.
Right now they are closed because of COVID-19. But Governor Cuomo indicated public pools could reopen soon and guidelines on how to do that are coming shortly.
As for the city of Watertown's pools, don't expect them to reopen at all; the costs to run them are not in the budget.
However, the water could flow at the city's splash pad.
City Council Member Jesse Roshia confirms it's highly unlikely swimmers will be in any city pools this summer even if the state's restrictions are lifted soon.
But Roshia says the city is working toward getting the splash pad back open as a spot for people to cool off.
"City council has been pushing and working with the city manager to get that open ASAP and when I say ASAP, we started trying to push last week. We'd like to get not only the splash pad open, but we'd like to see our playgrounds open, our skate park, our basketball hoops, just to give the kids in the community some recreational activities," he said.
Roshia says reopening those amenities could mean having a city worker supervise social distancing and limiting the number of people allowed at one time.
He says they look forward to clarification from the state.
