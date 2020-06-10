Ground rules outlined for reopening Lewis County’s DMV

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County clerk has laid down the ground rules for how the Department of Motor Vehicles can reopen to the public.
Jake Moser says it will reopen for county residents only and it will be done in three steps.
The first starts Wednesday, June 17.
The DMV will be limited to CDL license renewal, CDL permit testing and replacement of peeling license plates.
All transactions will be by appointment only on a new dedicated appointment number which goes live Thursday.
"A lot of people are going to be trying to call this number. So, you may have to make multiple attempts to get through to set up your appointment. We are asking people, when you do set up an appointment, that you're only doing one transaction per appointment," said Moser.
Moser says transactions that can be done online, by mail, or drop box, will continue that way.
They’re still determining when the second step will start.
