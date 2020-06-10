Guidance on opening municipal swimming pools could come this week

QUEENS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Communities could find out this week if they can open their swimming pools this summer.
Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Wednesday that the state intends to put out guidance for outdoor pools “in the coming days.”
DeRosa’s comment came during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefing. Today he was at LaGuardia International Airport in Queens to cut the ribbon on a new arrivals and departures terminal.
“It’s something that we’re looking at right now,” DeRosa said. “We actually anticipate putting out guidance for the municipalities in the coming days.”
Some municipalities had anticipated they’d have to keep their pools closed because of COVID-19.
The new terminal comes in year four of a five-year project to rebuild the airport.
Rick Cotton, who’s executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said the project is on track to be completed in a year and a half.
He said the new terminal is over 50 percent larger than the one it’s replacing.
