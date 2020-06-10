Hot & muggy with some afternoon showers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be super hot and super humid.
Temperatures in the 50s and 60s will shoot up quickly. Highs will be in the upper 80s by afternoon.
Humidity will build throughout the day and we could see some spotty showers in the afternoon. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible.
Showers continue overnight and into early Thursday morning.
A cold front moves through Thursday to leave us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.
There is a small chance of rain on Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s on Saturday.
It will be mostly sunny Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Sunday, the mid-70s on Monday, and the upper-70s on Tuesday.
