Hundreds show up for Farm to Family food boxes

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hundreds of cars lined up in Carthage Wednesday for the Farm to Family Food Box Distribution.
People were able to reserve their boxes beforehand, line up, pop their trunks and wait for volunteers to load their cars with food.
Meat, produce and dairy boxes were available.
Families could sign up for one, two or all three.
Executive Director of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Jeanette Turner says food was distributed to 208 families.
"Within 24 hours we had almost 200 families, so the registration was very short-lived. But it just proves that there is a need within our community and we're hoping that we're able to offer this again," she said.
There’s also a food give-away happening in Ogdensburg Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Dairy products and vegetables are on the menu.
