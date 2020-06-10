Jeannette Lucille Witkop, 84, of Massena

Surviving Jeannette, are her nine children; John and wife Mariann Witkop of Massena, NY; Patrick and wife Sue Ellen Witkop of Fort Worth, TX; Cindy and husband Peter Matthews of Massena, NY; Jenny and husband Nicholas Zaferakis of Boston, MA; Danny and wife Sandra Witkop of Massena, NY; William and wife Suellen Witkop of Fairport, NY; Nora and husband Rick Vice of Massena, NY; Catherine and husband Robert Todd of Massena, NY; Robert and wife Lisa Witkop of Massena, NY. She is also survived by her 27 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a sister Gisele McDonald of London, Ontario and a brother Leo Marion and wife Louise, along with several nieces and nephews. Jeannette was predeceased by her sister Claire Potvin and two grandsons Aaron Witkop and John Phillips Matthews.