Jimmy Smith Sr., 71, of Newton Falls

Jimmy is survived by his companion Dianne Brotherton of 38 years, his 2 sons Jimmy Smith Jr. of Gouverneur, Kenny and Crystal Smith of Fowler, his sisters Sally and Jerry Filiatrault of Canton, Miki Hopper of Peru, NY, Shermie and Ronnie Warner of Dexter, his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law Terry Hopper.