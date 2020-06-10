Jimmy Smith Sr., 71, of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jimmy Smith Sr., 71, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.
There are no funeral services as Jimmy requested and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Jimmy was born in Gouverneur on May 15, 1949, the son of Maitland and Thelma (Dewey) Smith.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1968 and entered the United States Army, serving his country for three years.
Jimmy worked for Ritchie Brothers Construction, Roger J. All of Hartford, CT, Harron’s Electric, Tom Stowell Plumbing, and in self-employed construction. He was a life member of the Canton VFW and the Star Lake American Legion. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, 4 wheeling, listening and playing music. Jimmy loved watching his birds, in fact, he named them all.
He was previously married to Candy Countryman
Jimmy is survived by his companion Dianne Brotherton of 38 years, his 2 sons Jimmy Smith Jr. of Gouverneur, Kenny and Crystal Smith of Fowler, his sisters Sally and Jerry Filiatrault of Canton, Miki Hopper of Peru, NY, Shermie and Ronnie Warner of Dexter, his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law Terry Hopper.
