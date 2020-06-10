Judy M. Dowling, 67, of Fine

FINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Judy M. Dowling, age 67, of Fine, passed away at home on June 10, 2020.
Arrangements with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Judy was born on March 1, 1953 in Star Lake to the late Samuel Ross and Charlotte Amy (Adams) Dowling. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1971 and worked as a nurse for Kinney Nursing Home in Gouverneur until becoming ill.
Judy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and collecting roosters. Her favorite color was purple and she loved lilacs and plants.
Her survivors include her three sons, Paul Johnson Jr., Daniel Johnson, and Damian Johnson, her sisters, Dolores “Dee Dee” Dowling and Vicky Dowling, and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
