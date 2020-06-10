Lewis County sheriff announces candidacy for governor

OSCEOLA, N.Y. (WWNY) - He’s already sheriff, now he wants to be governor. Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli officially announced Wednesday he is running for the job in 2022.
"I want us to see us come together. I want to see us work to where we say, 'I love New York again,'" he said.
Carpinelli is seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for governor. He's the first Republican candidate to officially make an announcement.
"We need something right now to tell people you've got hope, we have hope. You are going to have a candidate that believes in goodness, kindness, and fairness," he said.
Carpinelli, who became sheriff in 2012, has been a frequent critic of Governor Andrew Cuomo and his policies. He says he's been thinking about running for the position for years.
"I really want to hear from the people. I'm not going run down there with just my ideas. This isn't about me, it's about all of you out there. So I just want bring some unity back. That's what I want to do. Number one, calm things down, put the breaks on all these laws we are pushing out so quickly. We need to slow things down. Take a look at what we already have and decide where we are going," he said.
Supporters who came to hear Wednesday's announcement say they are excited for Carpinelli's campaign.
"He's a great person, straight shooter, wants to do what's best for the people. I believe running for governor, he would do a wonderful job for the people of the state of New York," said Larry Macner, supporter.
To run for governor Carpinelli will have to get 15,000 signatures. He can begin that process in February of 2022.
