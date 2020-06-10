Lisbon farmer, separated from family in Canada, still won’t be reunited

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lisbon dairy farmer received what he thought was great news Monday - he can visit his wife and children in Canada. However, he can’t make it happen.
Virtual visits are still the best David Teele can do if he wants to see his family in Ottawa. So there's so much he's still missing.
“Just regular family things. Sitting down and having dinner together. Playing ball with the boy and holding my little girl,” he said.
He hasn't been with his wife, Lyne Beauchamp, and his two children since March. That's when the borders were locked down. But on Monday came what seemed like great news.
“Canada is now letting immediate family members enter into Canada,” said Teele.
But there's a caveat.
“If they can stay in isolation for two weeks,” he said.
And Teele just can't do that this time of year. The first haying is coming in and it will still be non-stop after that.
“This is a good example of how decisions made in world capitols can affect people in far-flung places. Even on David Teele's farm in Lisbon, New York.
The U.S. border still remains closed to those in Canada.
Teele’s wife operates a kennel in Ottawa. In normal times, they’re together four or five nights a week. Now, Teele’s not there as his daughter goes from this stage to the next.
“She's starting to walk. Gets up and gets around as long as she has something to hold onto,” he said.
But there’s hope. With lockdowns lifting, it may only be a matter of time before both borders open. But for Teele and his wife, the question is how much time.
