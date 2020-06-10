Minor damage in Lowville McDonald’s grease fire

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A grease fire sent Lowville firefighters to the McDonalds in the village Tuesday.
Crews were called to the restaurant around 6:30 p.m.
Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin says employees and customers evacuated safely.
Firefighter used fire extinguishers to contain the flames to a fryer, which helped limit the amount of damage.
"Other than the fryer itself, which is out of commission now, there was no other damage to the store,” Austin said. “It didn't get into the walls, it didn't travel up the chimney at all, so they'll have a little bit of cleaning to do."
Austin says it takes a while to clean up after a fire extinguisher is used.
He says the McDonald’s will likely be able to reopen Wednesday.
