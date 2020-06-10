3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County, 0 in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County said Wednesday that 3 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of cases rose to 79.
Officials said that all but 6 people have recovered from the virus.
One person is hospitalized.
There were 133 people in precautionary quarantine, 53 in mandatory quarantine and 5 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 5,763 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
In St. Lawrence County, the total number of confirmed positive cases to date remains at 209.
Officials said 202 people have been released from isolation.
They also said 1 person is currently hospitalized.
As of Wednesday, 12,591 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
