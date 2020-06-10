3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson County, 0 in St. Lawrence County

COVID-19 (Source: pixabay)
June 10, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 5:03 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County said Wednesday that 3 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of cases rose to 79.

Officials said that all but 6 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is hospitalized.

There were 133 people in precautionary quarantine, 53 in mandatory quarantine and 5 in mandatory isolation.

To date, 5,763 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.

In St. Lawrence County, the total number of confirmed positive cases to date remains at 209.

Officials said 202 people have been released from isolation.

They also said 1 person is currently hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, 12,591 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.

