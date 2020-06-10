New division added at Can-Am Speedway

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville got the jump on local sports Friday night with a pay-per-view event that drew 500 viewers.
Racing will take place once again this Friday night at Can-Am with no spectators present.
Pay-per-view will take place once again with a new class added to the rundown this week.
The LaFargeville track is adding another division this week. The Mod Lite division will join the 358 Modified, Sportsman, Pro Stocks and Thunder Cars.
Track owner Tyler Bartlett outlines the changes in the video.
You can find out more about the track’s pay-per-view offering on Can-Am’s Facebook page.
After being rained out Saturday, go-karts will be on the track this Saturday night.
Over 100 karts are expected.
