North country tries to keep cool in record heat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Record-setting heat gripped the north country Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the thermometer at the Watertown International Airport hit 90 degrees.
That breaks the record of 88, which was set in 1974.
The average high for this time of year is 73.
People around the area did their best to cool off. Some took a dip at Wescott Beach State Park.
The Coulter family was there with some suggestions for people who are in the stifling heat.
"They could go to the beach like us, they could swim around, they could have a popscicle or something to cool them down," they said.
At Watertown's Thompson Park, folks say they're just glad to be outside no matter how hot it may be.
"People have been confined to their living areas, so it gets a bit boring, so being today a beaufitul day, a high of 91, it's just a time to get out, enjoy family, of course still using social distancing, but still enjoying each other's company," said Brittany Reyes.
Some even used the nice weather to get a workout in.
"It's good to get a little exercise, yeah, run around," said Mason and Ethan Beattie, who were playing tennis.
But if you aren’t crazy about the humid weather, a bit of a cool-down is coming this weekend.
