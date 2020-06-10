Old Ogdensburg school turned into inn

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Where students once romped, they’re serving up breakfast and comfortable stays.
And a lot of history. The former Sherman School, now Sherman Inn, has opened under new owners.
Former classrooms are now presidential suites.
Portaits of five presidents who visited Ogdensburg grace them. So does unique furniture.
Breakfast is in the library. Plenty of space for the kids to play.
A common guest reaction is:
“Wow! They don't expect rooms that are this large and when they take a look around and see the rich furnishings,” said James Reagen, co-owner.
“They just can't believe that this was a classroom. And a lot of people that come here have gone to school here at one time or another,” said Donna Reagen, co-owner.
Like many bed and breakfast owners, the Reagens are looking forward to the reopening of the U.S-Canada border.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.