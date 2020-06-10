Rocks painted with positive messages inspire sheriff’s office

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the community have left behind messages of encouragement to local law enforcement in a unique way.
It's through painted rocks, which are scattered around the entrances of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
The rocks, painted in bright colors, are hard to miss. Words of encouragement are written on them, like courage, faith and strong.
Sheriff's Detective Ben Timerman says they first noticed the rocks a week-and-a-half ago as protests over the death of George Floyd began.
The department doesn't know who left the rocks, but Timerman says the mystery is what makes the gesture so special.
"I would prefer not to know who did it because then, personally, I would be focusing my appreciation on one person. It forces you to be more positive in general about anyone you may encounter because you don't know who did it," he said.
Sure to put a smile on many faces, the rocks have become sources of inspiration as the sheriff’s department continues to serve the community.
