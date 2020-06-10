Third COVID-19 death reported in St. Lawrence County

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A third person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center said the person passed away Tuesday evening at the Ogdensburg hospital.
Officials said the person was a county resident in their 70s who died from complications associated with the coronavirus.
“We wish the family peace and comfort during this difficult time,” said CHMC Chief Operating Officer Brandon Bowline in a news release.
He emphasized the importance of all north country residents continuing to do their part to slow the spread of the virus and protect those in our communities who might be at an elevated risk.
Hospital officials said the most vulnerable include those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions.
CHMC offered the following steps people can take to slow the spread of the virus:
· Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterward.
· Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
· Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth – with unwashed hands.
· Stay home if you have a cold or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset and three days after your fever resolves without fever-reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· It is critical to practice social distancing and to encourage our family, friends, and neighbors to do the same. Social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness. Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19.
· Call ahead before arriving at any healthcare facility if you or a loved one are experiencing respiratory symptoms.
