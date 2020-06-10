Truck brings down power lines

TOWN OF WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - An over-sized load on a big rig brought power lines and equipment crashing to the ground.
Tom Rausch, who sent 7 News video of the mishap, says the truck’s load caught the power lines right in front of his house on Route 37 in the town of Waddington.
He says in the video no one was hurt.
An alert came from the state saying Route 37 was shut down between Brown Church Road and Connie Woods Road.
The highway is now back open.
