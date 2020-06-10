Watertown YMCA project eligible for Department of Defense grant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown YMCA's new aquatics and community center project is eligible for millions of dollars through a Department of Defense grant.
Now, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency will apply on the Y's behalf to try to secure the funds.
The YMCA's new project would put the aquatics and community center in the former call center building in downtown Watertown and would cost between $16 million and $18 million.
Because our military community would also benefit from having the center, the project could be awarded funding from the government.
Leaders aren't sure exactly how much money they will apply for because they may have to match the money they get.
"If you have a community where the military likes to be and live where they look forward to being stationed, I mean, anything you do to build the image of the community and to build the community as a great place to live, offering a number of opportunities, supports opportunities for the military and builds morale," said David Zembiec, deputy CEO of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
"Truly, this will be meaningful and transformational to the project if we can secure these funds," said
Denise Young, Watertown Family YMCA CEO.
The application needs to be in by June 26 and a decision on if the project gets the grant is expected by the end of September.
The Y hopes to begin construction next spring.
