Blair Ripley Buell, 89, of, Lowville

Mr. Buell was born in Star Lake on August 3, 1930 the son of late Claude Edwin and Clara Ripley Buell. Blair graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1948. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged as a Tech Sergeant in 1973 when he retired. He returned to Lowville and worked for Kraft as a cook until 1993, and at the same time he delivered rural mail for eight years.