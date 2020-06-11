Community health survey begins Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country residents could be getting a phone call from the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization next week.
The organization is working on its 2020 Community Health Survey.
FDRHPO will be calling about 1,500 adults in the tri-county are starting June 14 to ask them about questions about their healthcare experiences and personal health.
New questions will also be asked this year about COVID-19 and telehealth.
"These questions really help us get a real-time view on the health of our community. They will help us inform what projects our partners are going to be implementing in the coming months and year even and it will directly impact their community and the impact of their community," said Megan Donato, data analyst for FDRHPO.
The results of the survey will be available later this summer.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.