CW3, Steven James Hoxie, Jr., 42, of Fort Drum

Steven had a full and distinguished career with the U.S. Army, honorably serving for over 20 years. He had a special place in his heart for 10th Mountain and Fort Drum, with his current fourth tour with the Division tragically cut short. Having enlisted in March of 2000, he spent 12 years as an enlisted man before being selected to become a warrant officer. Chief Hoxie served two operational tours overseas, one in Belgium and one in Kosovo, and three combat tours to Afghanistan earning one Joint Service Achievement medal, three Joint Meritorious Unit Awards, four NATO medals, one Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, one Kosovo Campaign medal, five Afghanistan medals and one Combat Action Badge. Steven's assignment prior to being assigned here to Fort Drum again was with the 4th Regional Cyber Security Center at Fort Shafter, Hawaii where he and two others were the technical backbone for ensuring USARPAC met the Windows 10 compliance suspense; a few for which our Microsoft representative even told us no one in the private sector would think to attempt. Steven was truly a master at his craft, a dedicated soldier and an exceptional Signal Officer who will be greatly missed by all who knew him and for anyone whose life he's touched.